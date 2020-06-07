KLDB postpones many farmer-support schemes

The Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) has decided to put off several key farmer- support schemes, including those on conservation of Malabari goats and fodder, citing financial constraints.

Adverse impact

The decision, however, is likely to have an adverse impact on farmers, sources said.

In an internal communique to unit managers last month, the KLDB stated that the following schemes “will not be taken up during 2020-21:” (a) Conservation and improvement of Malabari goats through field performance recording and buck distribution programme, (b) Assistance for conducting research and development on fodder and fodder seed production, (c) Support to conduct training in animal husbandry activities, (d) Kudumbashree-linked forage programme and establishment of fodder demonstration units, and (e) Fodder seed production and distribution.

The KLDB management has attributed the decision to a truncated plan outlay. The departmental working group had cleared all ongoing KLDB projects for 2020-21, but KLDB was informed that it could expect only 50% of the plan outlay for the fiscal. Which meant, KLDB could expect only ₹10.75 crore this year for State plan schemes.

KLDB was also advised to ‘reprioritise’ schemes by dropping some of them and reducing targets for some others to limit expenditure.

Denial

When contact, KLDB managing director Jose James denied that the board had decided to drop the schemes. “We have not dropped the schemes. We may have to reorient the schemes once the final orders regarding plan allocation is issued by June-end,” he said.