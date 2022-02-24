Kerala

KL-15 registration series for SWIFT buses

The State government has given permission to use the special registration series KL-15 given to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to vehicles under the newly formed KSRTC-SWIFT, the special purpose vehicle formed for operating long-distance buses of the KSRTC.

The registration series KL-15 was given to KSRTC-SWIFT in the light of an agreement that all the buses and properties to be procured for long-distance operations under the new platform would be merged with KSRTC after 10 years.  The KSRTC-SWIFT is a company in which the State government has 100% stakes. The super class buses to be procured using the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund would be allotted to KSRTC-SWIFT as per this agreement and the SWIFT would press these buses in the long distance routes of the KSRTC on contract basis, said a statement from the office of KSRTC Chairman.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2022 4:48:42 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kl-15-registration-series-for-swift-buses/article65078094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY