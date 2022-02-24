KL-15 registration series for SWIFT buses

The State government has given permission to use the special registration series KL-15 given to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to vehicles under the newly formed KSRTC-SWIFT, the special purpose vehicle formed for operating long-distance buses of the KSRTC.

The registration series KL-15 was given to KSRTC-SWIFT in the light of an agreement that all the buses and properties to be procured for long-distance operations under the new platform would be merged with KSRTC after 10 years. The KSRTC-SWIFT is a company in which the State government has 100% stakes. The super class buses to be procured using the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund would be allotted to KSRTC-SWIFT as per this agreement and the SWIFT would press these buses in the long distance routes of the KSRTC on contract basis, said a statement from the office of KSRTC Chairman.