ADVERTISEMENT

KKSA warns of a fitting reply to govt.

March 25, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Karshaka Samrakshana Association (KKSA) here on Monday warned the State government that it would give a “reply through the ballot” if the government fails to stop “harassing the farmers” living in the forest fringes.

KKSA district general secretary Raymant Antony and chairman N.K. Sivaraman said that the authorities were refusing to hold joint verification of the land owned by the farmers in the fringes. They said Forest officers were engaged in clearing rubber trees planted by farmers at several places as part of an alleged drive to convert farm land into vested forests.

They said that if the government continued its silence on the harassments by the Forest staff then the farmers would have no choice but to show their anger through the ballot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US