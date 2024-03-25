KKSA warns of a fitting reply to govt.

March 25, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Kerala Karshaka Samrakshana Association (KKSA) here on Monday warned the State government that it would give a “reply through the ballot” if the government fails to stop “harassing the farmers” living in the forest fringes.

KKSA district general secretary Raymant Antony and chairman N.K. Sivaraman said that the authorities were refusing to hold joint verification of the land owned by the farmers in the fringes. They said Forest officers were engaged in clearing rubber trees planted by farmers at several places as part of an alleged drive to convert farm land into vested forests.

They said that if the government continued its silence on the harassments by the Forest staff then the farmers would have no choice but to show their anger through the ballot.

