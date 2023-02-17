ADVERTISEMENT

K.K. Shailaja selected for 32nd Ramashramam Unneerikkutty Award

February 17, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

She was selected in recognition of her contribution as former Health Minister of Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has been selected for the 32nd Ramashramam Unneerikkutty Award, which is annually given to individuals who have made a mark in the fields of art, literature, culture, politics, or social service by Kozhikode-based Ramashramam Trust.

Ramashramam Trust chairman and writer M. Mukundan told reporters here on Friday that Ms. Shailaja was selected for the award based on her services as a minister during the times of Nipah outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, besides her services to the State in various other capacities.

Referring to Ms. Shailaja as ‘the darling daughter of modern Kerala’, Mr. Mukundan said there had not been any other minister in the recent history of the State who had garnered international attention. “She was selected for the Ramon Magsaysay Award, whether she accepted it or not. She won the last Assembly election with the highest margin in the history of the State. The unparalleled progress in the health sector in Kerala was brought to the attention of the world because of her,” he said.

Ramashramam Trust managing trustee M.A. Seshan and other members of the award committee writer V.R. Sudheesh and filmmaker M.Mohanan were present at the press meet.

The Ramashramam Award has earlier been given to noted personalities such as A.P. Udayabhanu, V.R. Krishna Iyer, Ponkunnam Varkey, Balan K. Nair, Moorkkoth Ramunni, K.V. Rabiya, P. Bhaskaran, M.V. Devan and O.N.V. Kurup. Actor Indrans was the recipient of the award in 2022 when it resumed after a three-year gap. Ms. Shailaja is the fourth woman to win the award ever since its inception in 1985. Late writer and orator Sukumar Azheekode was the chairman of the trust until he passed away, after which Mr. Mukundan took over.

