K.K. Saju appointed Kannur University Vice-Chancellor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday appointed K.K. Saju, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Kannur University.

A Raj Bhavan notification stated that Prof. Saju will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor with effect from Saturday, in addition to his normal duties, until further orders. He will replace S. Bijoy Nandan who retired from service on Friday.

The university has been functioning without a regular Vice-Chancellor since the Supreme Court had quashed the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran on November 30 last.

