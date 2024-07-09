K.K. Rema accuses Kerala government of protecting T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case convicts

K.K. Rema, MLA and wife of slain Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, on Tuesday accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of trying to protect those convicted in the Chandrasekharan murder case.

Speaking in the Assembly, Ms. Rema said the CPI(M) was providing financial support to the convicts to hire prominent lawyers to approach the Supreme Court to seek remission of their sentences.

The State government was reluctant to file an appeal seeking stronger punishment for the convicts as it sought to protect them, Ms. Rema alleged during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill, 2024. The government had been sitting on the matter for five months. “The government is reluctant to do so because it wants to protect them,” she said.

Referring to the recent controversy over a recommendation to grant commutation of sentences to the murder accused, she said that the names could not have been included without the knowledge of the government. When the media exposed the plan, the government had made prison officials the scapegoats, she alleged.