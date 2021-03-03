KJ(S) to go it alone in Assembly polls

Dispelling speculations of the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) [KJ(S)] attempting to strike a deal with the National Democratic Alliance, party leader P.C. Gorge, MLA, has clarified that his party will go solo in the upcoming Assembly election.
Addressing media persons here on Wednesday after a meeting of the KJ(S) State secretariat, Mr. George said the party would contest in just one seat — Poonjar. At the same time, he remained hopeful that the NDA might extend its support to his party without fielding a candidate in the seat.
“s far as Poonjar is concerned, we are open to support from any side and will return the favour whenever they require it,” he said. Although the party would contest in just one seat, it would play a crucial role in the final outcome of the election result in the Pala constituency,” Mr. George said.
Noting a gradual rise in the vote share of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) across the State, including Poonjar, Mr. George said the party might win anything between five to 10 seats this time.
Accusing the United Democratic Front (UDF) of betraying his party at the last minute, Mr. George said the KJ(S) was determined to see the Congress-led coalition paying a price for this betrayal.
