KJOA office-bearers elected

Published - October 27, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

T. Madhusoodanan

 

T. Madhusoodanan, District Judge, Idamalayar Special Court, Ernakulam and A.B. Anand, Munisiff, Piravom, were elected president and secretary of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association.

A.B. Anand

The annual general body meeting of the Association also elected Pramod Murali, Sub Judge, Ernakulam, (Vice President) Gijimol, Munsiff, Amini, (Joint Secretary) and Ubaidulla (treasurer) as its office-bearers. The meeting also elected T. K. Minimol, Saleena V. G. Nair, A. Sameer, M. G. Rakesh, Krishna Prabhan and Rohit Nandakumar as the executive committee members.

