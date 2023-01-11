ADVERTISEMENT

Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar to replace Peruvanam Kuttan Marar at Ilanjithara Melam

January 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar and Peruvanam Kuttan Marar | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

Ilanjithara Melam, signature percussion ensemble of Thrissur Pooram, will have a new leadership this time.

Putting an end to the 24-year-old leadership of Padma awardee Peruvanam Kuttan Marar at Ilanjithara Melam, the Paramekkavu Devaswom has decided to replace him with veteran percussionist Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar.

Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, a name familiar for percussion enthusiasts as Ilanjithara Melam itself, has been part of the Paramekkavu percussion team for the past 51 years. He was the ‘Pramani’ of the melam for 24 years.

Though the Paramekkavu Devaswom Management Committee explained that the decision was to give a chance for the veteran percussionist Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar to head the melam, there were reports that discord between Kuttan Marar and the Paramekkavu Devaswom led to the change when Kuttan Marar was going to complete silver jubilee as Pramani.

The Paramekkavu management committee announced the decision to remove Kuttan Marar on Tuesday night.

It has been reported there were some difference of opinion between Kuttan Marar and the Devaswom during the melam of the recently held Paramekkavu Vela procession.

Deriving name from the Ilanji tree under which it is performed, Ilanjithara Melam is known as the Great Symphony. Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar will lead the melam for Thrissur Pooram this year.

Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar, who was part of the Paramekkavu percussion team for almost four decades, became the Pramani of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom team in 2011. He has been the Pramani of percussion in most of the temple festivals in the State.

Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms are the main organisers of Thrissur Pooram.

As Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar has joined the Paramekkavu team, there will be change in leadership of the Thiruvambadi team too.

Meanwhile, responding to the decision of the Paramekkavu Devaswom to remove him as Pramani, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar said he was not for any controversy.

“I have no complaints. Thrissur Pooram gave me name and fame. I am happy that I could lead Ilanjithara Melam for the past 24 years. The blessing of Paramekkavu Bhagavathy and encouragement of the Devaswom helped me to perform for such a long period,” he said.

