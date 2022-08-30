Kizhakkanmala water scheme to be ready by Dec. 2023

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 30, 2022 08:51 IST

The Kizhakkanmala water supply scheme for the Aryancode and Perunkadavila grama panchayats in Parassala is expected to be commissioned by December 2023.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju inaugurated the construction of the water supply scheme on Monday. The scheme, which will benefit around 16,000 people in the two panchayats, is being undertaken at a cost of ₹45 crore. Funds for the project have been mobilised through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The water intake system will be established at Moonnattumukku on the Neyyar river. From there, the water will be pumped to Kizhakkanmala in Aryancode panchayat where a water treatment plant will be constructed.

C. K. Hareendran, MLA, presided. Perunkadavila block panchayat president G. Lal Krishnan, Aryancode grama panchayat president Girija Kumari O., Perunkadavila grama panchayat president Surendran S. were also present.

