Kizhakkambalam clash: 10 more arrested

Labour Commissioner inspects migrant labour camps of Kitex Garments

Ten more persons have been arrested in connection with the clashes between migrant workers engaged by Kitex Garments and the police on Saturday night.

The fresh round of arrests comes a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case launched a full-fledged investigation on Tuesday. With this, 174 arrests have been made in the case.

The 19-member SIT is led by Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police Anuj Paliwal and comprises two Inspectors and seven sub-inspectors. The SIT continued the evidence collection on Wednesday and is going through CCTV footage even as steps are being taken to move for the custody for the key accused.

Meanwhile, a Labour department team led by State Labour Commissioner S. Chithra inspected the migrant labour camps being maintained by the company at Kizhakkambalam. The team visited three labour camps, including one for women, and three units of Kitex Garments.

Checking violations

“This was a preliminary inspection, on a directive of the State government, to look into the working environment of the migrant workforce and whether there were any labour law violations. A report on the inspection will be submitted to the government immediately,” said Ms. Chithra, who declined to divulge findings of the inspection. Any further inspection will based on the decision by the government.

The Kunnathunadu police had registered two First Information Reports, one each for the assault on Inspector V.T. Shajan and for the arson and damage to public properties worth around ₹12.05 lakh. A total of 300 identifiable persons were arraigned. Till Wednesday, 51 persons were arrested in connection with the first case and 113 in the second case.

From 11 States

The accused are from 11 different States and were sent to different jails in Kakkanad, Muvattupuzha, and Thrissur.

Among the charges against the accused were attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, unlawful assembly, rioting, and wrongful confinement.