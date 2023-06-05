KITTS to conduct courses to skill women for tourism jobs

June 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Seeking to mould skilled women professionals to handle a wide range of jobs in the fast-expanding tourism sector, the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) under the Department of Tourism is all set to conduct six courses and 13 training programmes exclusively for women.

Announcing the courses at a press conference here on Monday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said around 600 jobs are expected to arise in the tourism and hospitality sector exclusively for women within a year. While the training programmes will be free, scholarships will be provided for the candidates enrolling for diploma courses. With the launch of these programmes, KITTS is expected to address the growing demand for trained and skilled professionals for a range of jobs in the tourism sector, the Minister said.

“These programmes are structured to create a large pool of highly skilled professionals to handle a range of jobs and make visitors feel totally at home, keeping up Kerala’s tradition of hospitality, religious harmony and secular spirit. Also, efforts are on to secure the Center of Excellence status for KITTS,” he said.

On the occasion, the Minister also felicitated Arya V.M., a former lecturer of KITTS, who secured the 36th rank in the Civil Services Examination 2022. The conduct of Multi Skilled Hospitality Executive diploma courses for women is aimed at ensuring employment for women in the hospitality and tourism sector. The programme consists of six courses and 13 training programme. More than 600 women will be enrolled.

The fee for the course, which will impart a variety of skills such as front office management, housekeeping, and food and beverage services, is ₹30,000. There will be fee relaxation for candidates belonging to the SC/ST category. Candidates from other categories will receive a 50% scholarship. The applicants for the course, to which the admission will be on merit basis, must have passed Plus Two.

KITTS will ensure 100% placement for all those who successfully complete the six-month course. As part of KITTS’ Tourism Knowledge Sharing Initiative for encouraging serious research in tourism, the library of KITTS will be made accessible to scholars, said Mr. Riyas.

Students and researchers from government educational institutions and university centres can use the library without any fee. The library has more than 5,000 books on tourism and digital editions of international tourism journals. Scholars from aided and private sector institutions can get reference membership in the library by paying ₹5,000.

