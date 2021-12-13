KITTS to be set up in Ranni

Educational institutes to become centres of career-oriented excellence: Minister

In a major boost to the tourism prospects of Pathanamthitta, the State government on Monday announced plans to establish the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) in Ranni.

The declaration in this regard was made by the Tourism and Public Works minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas, while inaugurating the construction of a new building complex at the Government Polytechnic College in Vechoochira.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government was working on transforming the educational institutions into centres of career-oriented excellence and developing novel education systems with focus on technology.

The Minister also lauded the Knowledge Village project proposed by the Ranni legislator Pramod Narayan and said the Polytechnic college would hold a special role in realizing the project.

“The institution can play a major role in innovative trainings, entrepreneurship and start-ups,” noted Mr.Riyas,

Later in the day, the Minister also inaugurated the restoration works of the Murinjakal - Koodal Rajagiri, Thanithodu - Karimanthodu and Kaipattoor – Vallikodu roads in Konni.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Riyas said the working calendar prepared by the Public Works Department for various projects under it would soon be released.

Works on the flyover at Aban Junction in Pathanamthitta, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹46.8 crore , was also launched on the day. Works on the 611-meter-long flyover with 90-meter-long approach roads on both sides is slated to be completed in 18 months.

The flyover, which crosses the Thiruvalla-Kozhencherry Road, begins from the Pathanamthitta Ring Road near the private bus stand and ends near the Muthoot hospital.