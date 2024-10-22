KITTS to assess carrying capacity of two hill stations in Kerala

Responding to the call from various quarters, including the Kerala High Court, to conduct carrying capacity studies of the popular tourist destinations in the environmentally fragile hill stations in Kerala, the State has tasked the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) with conducting carrying capacity studies of two such destinations in the State.

According to a government order, a mechanism has to be identified by KITTS for conducting the survey/methodology which should include the number of vehicles and the average number of tourists and people coming for business purposes to the destination.

“An expert committee has to be formed that will decide the scope of the survey considering the social, economic, and environmental impact of the exercise,” said a source in the Tourism department.

KITTS has been directed to complete the study and submit the report in 12 months, for which ₹8 lakh has been approved. The move is part of placing curbs on mass tourism in the vulnerable regions in the wake of the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad in July.

The Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a similar exercise and the IIM-Bangalore and the IIT-Madras were selected to carry out studies for fixing the carrying capacity of the ghat roads leading to the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal respectively.

The move is also part of fixing a cap on the number of vehicles and tourists to the ecologically fragile regions in Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, the Forest department had assessed the carrying capacity of 18 eco-tourism destinations and the Tourism department that of four hill stations, which have an overnight tourist footfall of five lakh. However, it has to be checked whether these studies were done adhering to internationally approved parameters, said the source.

According to statistics with Kerala Tourism, the State witnessed a domestic tourist footfall of 2.18 crore in 2023 with one-fourth of the travellers (54 lakh) flocking to the hill stations in Wayanad and Idukki alone. As many as 36.33 lakh domestic tourists visited Idukki and 17.50 lakh Wayanad.

However, this is the headcount of tourists who stayed in the hill destinations at least for a day, as the headcount was based on hotel occupancy. The actual number of tourists to the region could be at least be fourfold considering the number of day tourists who leave the destination by evening..