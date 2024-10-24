KITTS signs MoU with DUK for tech-integrated programmes

Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital University Kerala (DUK) to introduce innovative, technology-integrated programmes in the tourism and hospitality sector on Thursday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who is also the chairman of KITTS, exchanged the MoU with DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath.

Mr. Riyas was quoted as saying in a press release that the agreement is part of the government’s mission to upgrade the activities of KITTS on par with global standards. “This collaboration comes close on the heels of the opening of the new academic block on the campus. As part of the mission, various initiatives will be implemented at KITTS in the future,” he added.

The collaboration aims to equip students, industry professionals and government officials with cutting-edge skills to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape across the globe. It would help stakeholders of the tourism industry attain competitiveness since they are relying largely on digital platforms from destination research to booking and trip planning.

The new courses being offered through this MoU will focus on key technology areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital and social media marketing, and management systems.

Besides, these programmes will serve as additional certifications or diploma courses for KITTS students.

The initiative also includes specialised courses for the officials of the Tourism department, District Tourism Promotions Councils, and other related public sector agencies, aimed at improving proficiency in technology tools and cybersecurity measures.

