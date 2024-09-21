GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kith and kin of artist pledge to donate their bodies

Published - September 21, 2024 11:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Late artist Anil Xavier’s wife Anupama Elias collecting the certificate regarding the donation of Anil’s body from an official of the Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

Friends and relatives of deceased artist Anil Xavier will pay homage to him by pledging to donate their bodies for medical education, at a function to be held on Sunday.

The body of Anil, who passed away following a heart attack on August 15, was handed over to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for medical education as instructed by Anil earlier.

As many as 23 persons including Anupama Elias, his wife, and a few immediate family members and friends will hand over their consent letters at a function to be held at the Angamaly Presidency Club auditorium on the day. The medical college authorities will receive the consent forms at 11.30 a.m.

Anil had worked as an associate director in a few popular Malayalam movies including Thallumala and Manjummel Boys. An alumnus of Central University, Hyderabad, Anil was a fellow student of Rohit Vemula, who allegedly took his life in protest against the discrimination that he faced. It was Anil who created the sculpture of Rohit that was put up on the campus.

Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohit, will attend the commemorative meeting to be held on Sunday. An exhibition of photographs covering the life and times of Anil will be held from 10 a.m.

Benny Behanan, MP; Roji M. John, MLA; Murali Cheroth, chairperson, Kerala Lalithakala Academy; painters Bose Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu, and filmmakers Abrid Shine, Khalid Rahman and Chidambaram will attend. Oorali band will hold a musical performance at 7 p.m.

