Kitex staff protest against ‘false allegations’

They say outside interference will jeopardise their livelihood

Thousands of employees of the Kitex group of companies joined a mass demonstration dubbed the ‘flames of protest’ on Monday against ‘outside interference in the affairs of the company, which will ultimately end up jeopardising their livelihood.’

The employees’ protest comes in the wake of allegations that the Kitex group was violating labour laws. The Labour Department had issued a notice to the company while a group of MLAs, led by P.T. Thomas, had levelled charges of environmental pollution.

Kitex Group chairman Sabu M. Jacob accused the government agencies of hounding the company and holding nearly a dozen checks on the premises in June without intimation. He threatened to withdraw from making investments to the tune of ₹3,500 crore in two apparel parks and an industrial park in the State. However, the Industries Department reached out to him. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that surprise raids were not part of the government policy and Mr. Jacob’s grievances would be addressed.

‘Employees are happy’

More than 10,000 employees have joined the protest, claims T. Sandhya, who works in the garments unit of the company. The employees gathered at the Kitex Grounds in Kizhakkambalam, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, holding candles. Ms. Sandhya says the employees are happy. Those from outside the company are raising false allegations, she says. Sangeeta Barsar from Silchar, Assam, who has been working in the same unit for seven years, says she has not faced any problems. The salary is good and paid on time.

Kitex Garments, established 26 years ago, has a strong presence in markets like the U.S. The company, with an annual turnover of around ₹1,000 crore, has complained of obstacles being raised by the local panchayat over the years.

Rise of Twenty20

In 2012, the company floated a no-profit organisation Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam. The organisation fielded candidates to the 19-seat council of the panchayat in the 2015 local body elections and won a thumping majority. Since then it has strengthened its hold on the panchayat, providing subsidised rations and household items, banning alcohol, building roads, and renovating housing colonies. The victory was repeated in 2020 when it won 18 of the 19 seats in the panchayat and also swept to power in neighbouring panchayats — Aikkaranadu, Kunnathunad and Mazhuvannoor.

The recent dominance of Twenty20 in political activities and its apparent popular support seem to have created friction between the political parties and the group.