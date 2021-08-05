Kitex serves legal notice on labour officers

Kitex Garments has sent notices seeking compensation from the Ernakulam district labour officer and the assistant labour officer at Perumbavoor allegedly for bringing “discredit” to the company, one of the largest garment-makers in the world.

The notice has been issued implying that the officers “misused” their powers to declare that the company was not paying the minimum wages even as the High Court had stayed the payment of revised minimum wages, claimed a communication from Kitex Garments here on Thursday.

The communication also alleged that the labour officers claimed that the company had violated existing rules on 73 counts and that reports of the department were leaked to some newspapers with the intention of bringing a bad name to the garments company.

The company claimed these reports hurt its reputation and the allegations by the officials should be withdrawn within 15 days and that an amount of ₹5 crore should be paid as compensation.