Kitex MD alleges bid to shut down company

Parties seek probe into role of firm in violence

Kitex managing director Sabu M. Jacob on Monday alleged that there was a conspiracy to shut down the company and there was an attempt to carry out political vendetta against the Twenty20 party.

He said several innocent workers of his company had been taken into police custody in connection with the violent incidents on Christmas night in which a group of workers from other States attacked the police, who tried to intervene in a stand-off among the workers.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded an impartial inquiry into the incidents. At a press meet, he wanted the police to investigate if the Kitex management had been involved in the incidents in any way. He accused the State government of turning the police into an ineffective instrument. Benny Behnanan, Congress MP, demanded that the police inquire how intoxicating substances entered the hostels completely under the Kitex group.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Kizhakkambalam unit has raised the question why while thousands of labourers from other States worked in Kerala, only those in the Kitex group engaged in such violent activities.

Alleges lapse

Speaking to the media at Kizhakkambalam, Mr. Jacob accused the police of serious lapse in identifying the culprits of the violence and claimed that the Kitex company had identified only 23 people as actually involved in the violence, including the attack on police vehicles and personnel.

He said those involved in the violent attacks might have used intoxicating substances. However, the police had a major failure in not testing immediately the blood and urine samples of those taken into custody to find out what substances had been used. Mr. Jacob said the Kitex group would not protect any criminal. The company would also extend support to people in custody deemed innocent by it, he maintained.

He also said that there was a narcotics mafia working in the State to exploit migrant workers and the government must make determined efforts to identify the supply sources and punish those involved in the business.

While the police had taken 164 persons into custody, only 13 were identified using CCTV footage as having been involved in the incidents. “Another 10 persons have been handed over to the police,” he said.

Comprehensive probe

The DYFI Ernakulam secretariat, in a statement, demanded investigation against Mr. Jacob and the criminals who unleashed the violence. P.V. Sreenijan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA, called for a comprehensive inquiry into the incidents and said the management of the Kitex group might be hiding facts. He also said the Excise department should make inquiries into use of intoxicating substances by the workers.