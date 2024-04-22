KITE to train 80,000 secondary schoolteachers in AI

April 22, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

If all goes to plan, 80,000 secondary teachers in the State will by August be equipped to create and edit subject-specific visuals for the classroom using artificial intelligence (AI), regenerate them as cartoons or painting, simplify complex documents and generate their concise summaries, and even summarise images and videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be made possible by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)’s first-of-its-kind hands-on training in artificial intelligence (AI) for secondary school teachers that will be launched next month.

The three-day special training, to begin on May 2, intends to empower teachers of Classes VIII to XII to identify potential risks associated with AI while fostering a culture of responsible usage, as decided in a meeting chaired by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in February, says KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AI training will focus on ‘Summarisation’ techniques to simplify complex text and PDF documents, images, and videos; generate summaries that retain crucial information; and even create new content using AI tools.

Teachers will learn ‘image generation’ techniques to create and edit visuals, transform them into cartoons or paintings, and integrate text with images, and use live programming tools to improve pictures.

Day 2 of the training will focus on ‘prompt engineering’ and ‘machine learning.’ It will help teachers formulate precise prompts essential for effective utilisation of AI tools and understand its programming mechanisms by actually doing it. Through ‘data visualisation,’ teachers will explore how AI can be harnessed to create presentations and animations, and generate and customise tables, graphs, and charts. Elements of prompting for text and image generation and development of simple AI programme will be covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next will be ‘assessment’ wherein teachers will be familiarised with AI techniques for evaluation, enabling them to design various question formats such as fill in the blanks, match the following, multiple choice; prepare questions of various difficulty levels such as easy, average, difficult, application level; and prepare unit tests.

“In the training, teachers will create their own avatars to understand the concept of deepfakes, while gaining insights into privacy concerns and algorithm bias,” Mr. Sadath said.

Each batch will have 25 teachers with two trainers. The G-Suite accounts created for teachers by KITE will be used to ensure data privacy while using AI tools; teachers will not have to use their private email ids and other credentials. The training will leverage a dynamic selection of tools recommended by KITE’s expert committee to help teachers personalise learning activities for each student and customise resources to be inclusive for students with special needs.

As many as 180 master trainers of KITE have completed month-long AI training for the programme. Modules for the sessions are ready. Higher secondary and high school IT coordinators and Little KITEs masters will be given training initially. Registration is open via ‘Training Management System’ link on www.kite.kerala.gov.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.