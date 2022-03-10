KITE to provide e-Language labs in all schools

Minister to open programme for improving English skills

A free and open source software (FOSS)-based E3 (E-Cube) English programme devised by the General Education department aimed at improving language proficiency of students will get rolling on Friday as part of the State government’s 100-day programme.

The E3 programme for all schools will be inaugurated by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at Government Upper Primary School, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has developed the language lab digital interactive multimedia software in conformity with the curriculum. It helps students learn English through edutainment. The first phase of the language lab contains four levels of content for students from Classes I to VII.

The software also has facility for students to undertake activities through audio-video recording and editing in a fun manner, much like playing a computer game. In addition to the student module, the software features a teacher module through which teachers can evaluate the learning process of each student and provide necessary support. There is also another module for the school head teacher or principal to monitor the overall progress.

“The eLanguage lab software works without any specific hardware, internet or networking. It can be installed easily in the over 1.2 lakh laptops available in schools and make use of Wi-Fi facility in the laptops,” said K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, in a statement on Thursday.

The eLanguage lab is an advanced mechanism through which students can improve their English listening, speaking and reading skills with confidence through various levels. The units in the software are designed on the basis of skills to be acquired by students in each phase.

The software also has a facility for students to listen to stories, read them, and see their animations. TThere is also a feature for students to prepare and submit their worksheets.