KITE to provide 2,234 laptops for high schools in Thiruvananthapuram district

February 09, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will provide 2,234 laptops to government and aided high schools in the capital district.

KITE had made available 9,507 laptops in the district as part of the High-tech School project earlier. Now, 1,600 laptops with five-year warranty will be made available for high-tech labs. As many as 634 laptops, both new and through re-distribution as part of the Vidyakiranam project, will also be supplied in schools.

Laptops and projectors whose five-year warranty expires will get annual maintenance contract (AMC) support for two years, KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said.

Any complaints related to the equipment during this period should be reported by schools on the web portal for complaint registration. KITE has also arranged for insurance coverage for all equipment against damage by natural calamity or theft.

The IT equipment should be used in high-tech labs in schools without the distinction of high school/higher secondary/vocational higher secondary. New guidelines for purchasing IT equipment for schools using various government funds are available on www.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Only free software should be used, not proprietary software or that with any license restrictions.

Cyber safety protocols issued for schools should be followed strictly. There should not be any activity at the school level that captures or shares the personal details of students or hosts such details on any private server, say the guidelines.