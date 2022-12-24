  1. EPaper
KITE sub-district camps begin tomorrow

December 24, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two-day sub-district camps, organised by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for members of the Little KITEs IT clubs in high schools in the State, will be held from Monday to Saturday in 258 centres in the State.

The camps this year will focus on designing games aimed at taking the anti-drugs message to students. The computer games programming software ‘Scratch’ will be used to design the games. Nearly 15,000 students will participate in the sub-district camps.

