KITE rolls out G-Suite platform for online classes in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

08 July 2021 19:36 IST

Teachers, students brought under the single domain kiteschool.in

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has rolled out the G-Suite for Education platform that will be used in the first phase of online learning in schools.

All teachers and students in government, aided, and recognised unaided schools have been brought under a single domain — kiteschool.in — on the platform. There will be login facility for 47 lakh students and 1.7 lakh teachers.

The common platform has been provided free of cost by Google India.

Features

Google Meet for videoconferencing, classroom learning management system, assignments, quiz, facility for evaluation, drive for creation and storage of data, word processing, presentation, spreadsheet, drawing and Form application features are available as part of G-Suite.

No sensitive individual details of students or teachers will be shared. KITE will have the master control of data uploaded in the platform, says a KITE circular.

Login facility has been created for teachers and students in the general domain. Specific permissions are set for each category of users and using these, class-wise and subject-wise groups can be created at the school level. If students forget their passwords, the same can be reset at the school admin level. There will be facility to record the live classes and the link can be shared with those missing the classes.

Since Google Drive will be used for recording and viewing the classes and using allied apps, there is no need for a dedicated storage space, including on mobile phone.

There is facility for creation of different online groups and bulk-messaging. Students can be given access to First Bell 2.0 classes through KITE Victers channel and digital resources on the Samagra resource portal.

Training

Training in using G-Suite will be provided to all students and teachers. Modules for providing training in phases are ready. The Victers channel too will be used for training. Depending on the experience in the pilot roll-out, changes will be incorporated into the platform.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty interacted with students during a trial online class here on Thursday. The Minister made an online appearance during a trial Chemistry class for students of Pirappancode Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) School.