KITE publishes schedule for digital classes on Victers

Schedule for First Bell 2.0 will be effective from January 21

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has published the updated telecast schedule for First Bell 2.0 digital classes, effective from January 21.

This comes in the wake of in-person learning being discontinued in schools for Classes 1 to 9 for two weeks owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

All digital classes aired on KITE Victers channel will have a repeat telecast on KITE Victers Plus channel the next day.

Three classes for Plus One will be aired on Victers from 7 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., while there will be eight classes for Plus Two from 3.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. The pre-primary classes will be shown at 8.30 a.m.

Digital classes for students of Classes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 will be telecast at 9 a.m., 9.30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10.30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 12 noon, and 12.30 p.m., respectively. There will be two classes for Class 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., while Class 10 students will have three classes from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. There will be repeat telecast of Class 10 classes at 9.30 p.m.

The repeat of Plus One classes will be aired on KITE Victers Plus the next day at 6 p.m., while Plus Two classes will be shown at 8.30 a.m., and those for Class 10 students at 7 a.m.

Classes for pre-primary to Class 8 students will be re-telecast from 12.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., while that for Class 9 at 5 p.m.

“KITE has made all arrangements for completing the digital classes for Class 10 by the first week of February and that for Plus Two by the end of February, following which special revision classes that include topics beyond the focus areas will be telecast on KITE Victers,” KITE Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath said.

KITE will also conduct live phone-in programmes for students to clear their doubts and will bring out special audio books. As per the new schedule, digital classes for Classes 1 to 9 will be completed by April, while that for Plus One by May.