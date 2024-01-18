KITE master trainers can continue till May 31

January 18, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet has allowed teachers from the General Education department appointed on working arrangement basis as KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) master trainers to continue till May 31.

The master trainers are usually appointed from the General Education department to KITE on working arrangement for a year. As many as 228 teachers were appointed as master trainers on October 27, 2022. After their term ended on October 26, 2023, the Finance department had insisted that the proposal for extension be placed in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet that met on Thursday allowed the master trainers to continue till the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

The Cabinet also decided that if no protected teachers could be found to replace teachers appointed as KITE master trainers, teachers could be appointed on daily wages without incurring additional financial liability. KITE would pay schools the salary for this. An earlier order issued in August had made no mention of appointment of teachers on daily wages.

With the Cabinet decision, teachers who had been appointed as replacements for master trainers in schools, but had not been getting paid, will now get salary pending since September 1, 2023.

