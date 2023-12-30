KITE makes conduct, viewing of State School Arts Festival high-tech

December 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has put in place all arrangements for making the conduct and viewing of the 62nd State School Arts Festival high-tech.

The festival will be held in Kollam from January 4 to 8.

The KITE has developed a mobile app ‘Ulsavam’ for the festival. Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal released the mobile app in the presence of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty; M. Noushad, MLA; Director of General Education Shanavas S.; and KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath in Kollam on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portal

From registration to declaration of results to certificate printing, all processes have been made completely online through the portal www.ulsavam.kite.kerala.gov.in

Be it grouping of contestants in clusters, making their participant card available, reports to team managers, events on various stages, time-sheet for conducting each event on each stage, call sheet, score sheet, tabulation, and lower and higher appeal procedures will all be done through the portal.

It will also have facilities for ensuring the authenticity of certificates through QR code and making them available through DigiLocker.

The Ulsavam app can be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching for KITE Ulsavam. Apart from contest results, digital maps to facilitate easy access to the 24 venues at the festival and main offices, events at various venues, and the schedule can be known in real time through the portal.

Non-stage events

Arrangements have also been made to upload the non-stage events (story, poetry, painting, cartoon) after declaration of results to SchoolWiki (www.schoolwiki.in) Competitions in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Urdu will be available on SchoolWiki.

Various contests and results will be available live on KITE Victers channel. These can also be viewed through www.victers.kite.gov.in and KITE Victers mobile channel. Special live telecast will be available on KITE Victers Plus channel too.

Digital documentation at all venues under the leadership of Little KITEs units too has been arranged. KITE has also made arrangements to view the arts festival live in schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.