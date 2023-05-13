ADVERTISEMENT

KITE Lens educational content creation hub to be opened tomorrow

May 13, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

he hub, at Edappally, will facilitate the creation of attractive and educational content. It is set up in a way that provides the necessary support for teachers in developing innovative and creative content.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate ‘KITE Lens’ educational content creation hub, the first of its kind in the country, at the regional resource centre of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) in Kochi on Monday.

The hub, at Edappally, will facilitate the creation of attractive and educational content. It is set up in a way that provides the necessary support for teachers in developing innovative and creative content.

KITE Lens is the first attempt in the country to create high quality digital educational content, even using an ordinary mobile phone. “Through KITE Lens, the gap between traditional classroom learning and digital learning will be bridged. KITE will also provide training for teachers in this aspect,” KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KITE Lens hub features best-in-class studio facilities, including 4K video recording, sound-treated shooting floor, cyclorama, chroma facilities, sound-visual mixing, graphics-editing suite, sound treatment facility.

Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar will preside over the inaugural, to be held at 9.30 a.m. Hibi Eden and Uma Thomas, MLAs, will be the chief guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US