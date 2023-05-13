KITE Lens educational content creation hub to be opened tomorrow

HamberMenu
he hub, at Edappally, will facilitate the creation of attractive and educational content. It is set up in a way that provides the necessary support for teachers in developing innovative and creative content.

May 13, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate ‘KITE Lens’ educational content creation hub, the first of its kind in the country, at the regional resource centre of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) in Kochi on Monday.

The hub, at Edappally, will facilitate the creation of attractive and educational content. It is set up in a way that provides the necessary support for teachers in developing innovative and creative content.

KITE Lens is the first attempt in the country to create high quality digital educational content, even using an ordinary mobile phone. “Through KITE Lens, the gap between traditional classroom learning and digital learning will be bridged. KITE will also provide training for teachers in this aspect,” KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said.

KITE Lens hub features best-in-class studio facilities, including 4K video recording, sound-treated shooting floor, cyclorama, chroma facilities, sound-visual mixing, graphics-editing suite, sound treatment facility.

Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar will preside over the inaugural, to be held at 9.30 a.m. Hibi Eden and Uma Thomas, MLAs, will be the chief guests.

