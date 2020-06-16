KITE keen to rope in Tendulkar for video lesson

As online classes for State school students through the Victers educational channel take off, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is looking to rope in former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar to deliver a video lesson for the students.
The Class 9 English textbook under the State board has a lesson ‘Learning the Game,’ which is an excerpt from Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing It My Way’.
KITE, set up by the State government to foster ICT-enabled learning, now wants to include a video of the cricket icon speaking to students as part of the First Bell online classes, which are being telecast across the State.
Childhood experiences
KITE Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath has written to Tendulkar for a video explaining to students his childhood experiences, meeting with his coach Ramakant Achrekar, and influence of his brother on his life, and ending with a message to them. Students from classes 1 to 12 who are pursuing the State syllabus are viewing the online classes at home due to the pandemic.
Mr. Anvar Sadath said KITE wanted to include life experiences of people in the online classes to the extent possible. “We want to start off with Sachin Tendulkar’s experiences to bring in value addition to the classes and subsequently, move on to other important people, including Malayalis.”
