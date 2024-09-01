KITE Introduces AMC for 1.85-lakh devices in schools

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has introduced a comprehensive annual maintenance contract (AMC) for 1,85,114 high-tech devices in government and aided schools across the State.

This step is to ensure smooth functioning of these devices, essential for effective digital education.

The AMC, which began on September 1, 2024, covers 79,571 high-tech devices installed in 11,226 primary and upper primary schools under the High-Tech Lab project implemented in 2019.

Similarly, 62,677 laptops and 42,866 projectors in government and aided high schools, higher secondary schools, and vocational higher secondary schools, installed during the 2018-19 period, have been under AMC since April 2023.

School Principals should register any hardware-related complaints on the new portal www.kite.kerala.gov.in/support, K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, said in a statement on Sunday. Vendors will be penalised if complaints are not attended to or resolved within the stipulated time.

KITE has also introduced insurance coverage for damages caused by natural disasters, theft, and so on, besides the AMC. This is the largest AMC/insurance scheme for IT devices in the country, Mr. Sadath said in the statement.

A recent IT audit conducted by KITE revealed the loss or permanent damage of 806 laptops (1.43%) and 187 projectors (0.77%) after the completion of their five-year warranty. These devices will be utilised for hardware clinics.

