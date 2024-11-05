KITE gives technological edge to coverage of State school sports meet

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), under the Department of General Education, has implemented a range of technological solutions to give a high-tech edge to the organisation and coverage of the latest edition of the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 being held here.

The idea is to ensure that the latest edition lives up to its billing of being modelled along the Olympic Games by combining athletics and games for the first time ever in the history of the meet.

Unlike previous years when coverage focused on a primary venue, this time around all 17 venues are being covered with expanded facilities for which a team of over 70 technical personnel have been deployed, said K. Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE.

KITE Victers, a State-owned free-to-air children’s educational entertainment television channel owned and operated by KITE, is broadcasting live visuals from three key venues starting from 6.30 a.m. till 8 p.m. every day. The main studio has been set up at the Maharaja’s College ground with additional coverage from Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre and M.A. College, Kothamangalam. A deferred live model will be followed in the case of other venues.

Key highlights

Deployment of helicam for real-time streaming of cycling events will be one of the highlights of the coverage. Cycling events in the Under-19 category for boys and girls will be held on the picturesque Container Terminal Road on November 08. Besides, sprint events are also being covered using helicam. Live telecast, which commenced with the inauguration ceremony on Monday, include detailed updates on results, point standings, interviews, and slow-motion replays of finals on KITE Victers.

Renowned sports commentators from the Athletics Federation of India, including Sreekumaran Nair, Griselda Xavier, Abhilash, Simi Maryam, and Mahesh have been roped in to provide full-time commentary. Viewers can also tune in via the KITE Victers app, victers.kite.kerala.gov.in, KITE’s YouTube channel itsvicters, and the e-Vidya Kerala channel.

In addition, SchoolWiki, KITE’s dedicated platform (www.schoolwiki.in), has been giving continuous photo updates from all the 17 venues. Under the guidance of Little KITES, a network of IT Clubs featuring over one lakh student members, student teams have been engaged in handling documentation, creating promotional videos, fillers, and social media reels. Students from Kerala Media Academy are also participating in these documentation activities.