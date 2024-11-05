GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KITE gives technological edge to coverage of State school sports meet

Published - November 05, 2024 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), under the Department of General Education, has implemented a range of technological solutions to give a high-tech edge to the organisation and coverage of the latest edition of the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 being held here.

The idea is to ensure that the latest edition lives up to its billing of being modelled along the Olympic Games by combining athletics and games for the first time ever in the history of the meet.

Unlike previous years when coverage focused on a primary venue, this time around all 17 venues are being covered with expanded facilities for which a team of over 70 technical personnel have been deployed, said K. Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE.

KITE Victers, a State-owned free-to-air children’s educational entertainment television channel owned and operated by KITE, is broadcasting live visuals from three key venues starting from 6.30 a.m. till 8 p.m. every day. The main studio has been set up at the Maharaja’s College ground with additional coverage from Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre and M.A. College, Kothamangalam. A deferred live model will be followed in the case of other venues.

Key highlights

Deployment of helicam for real-time streaming of cycling events will be one of the highlights of the coverage. Cycling events in the Under-19 category for boys and girls will be held on the picturesque Container Terminal Road on November 08. Besides, sprint events are also being covered using helicam. Live telecast, which commenced with the inauguration ceremony on Monday, include detailed updates on results, point standings, interviews, and slow-motion replays of finals on KITE Victers.

Renowned sports commentators from the Athletics Federation of India, including Sreekumaran Nair, Griselda Xavier, Abhilash, Simi Maryam, and Mahesh have been roped in to provide full-time commentary. Viewers can also tune in via the KITE Victers app, victers.kite.kerala.gov.in, KITE’s YouTube channel itsvicters, and the e-Vidya Kerala channel.

In addition, SchoolWiki, KITE’s dedicated platform (www.schoolwiki.in), has been giving continuous photo updates from all the 17 venues. Under the guidance of Little KITES, a network of IT Clubs featuring over one lakh student members, student teams have been engaged in handling documentation, creating promotional videos, fillers, and social media reels. Students from Kerala Media Academy are also participating in these documentation activities.

Published - November 05, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.