KITE gives State School Sports Meet a tech push

December 01, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

All fixtures and results at the upcoming State School Sports Meet can be viewed live courtesy an online mechanism from the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

From this year, complete details of the 38 championships at the school sports meet, from the subdistrict level to the State level, will be available on the portal www.sports.kite.kerala.gov.in developed by KITE.

A highlight of the portal is live display of results and meet records. “This year, the SSUID (School Sports Unique Identification Number), which tracks the performance of each student from the subdistrict level to the State level, will also be implemented,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said.

Live telecast

KITE has facilitated live telecast of the sports meet, which begins on Saturday, through its KITE VICTERS educational channel and its web and mobile platforms, which can be accessed worldwide.

The meet can be watched live on KITE Victers from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 6.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 4.10 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, KITE VICTERS will telecast the event live from 6.30 a.m. to 12 noon and 3.20 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

On the final day of the meet on Tuesday, the live telecast will begin at 6.30 a.m. and continue till 4.30 p.m. In addition to the channel, the event can be watched live on www.victers.kite.kerala.gov.in , KITE VICTERS mobile app, and the Facebook page of KITE VICTERS www.facebook.com/victerseduchannel