Kollam Kite Club will organise a kite festival on the Kollam beach on Sunday (November 24). Collector N. Devidas will inaugurate the fest at 4 p.m. in the presence of dignitaries and people’s representatives. A kite-making workshop for 100 students from different schools will be held at Quilon Lions Club Hall at 10 a.m. M. Mukesh, MLA, will inaugurate the training. Kitist and Kitelife Foundation chairperson Rajesh Nair will lead the workshop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.