Kollam Kite Club will organise a kite festival on the Kollam beach on Sunday (November 24). Collector N. Devidas will inaugurate the fest at 4 p.m. in the presence of dignitaries and people’s representatives. A kite-making workshop for 100 students from different schools will be held at Quilon Lions Club Hall at 10 a.m. M. Mukesh, MLA, will inaugurate the training. Kitist and Kitelife Foundation chairperson Rajesh Nair will lead the workshop.