 KITE develops FOSS-based OS for public schools  

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has completed the development of a new free and open-source software (FOSS)-based operating system (OS) suite KITE GNU Linux 22.04 that can be used in three lakh computers available in public schools in the State.

The KITE GNU Linux 22.04 can be used as a complete computing platform not only for ICT learning in schools but also by students and teachers, and on computers used in homes, government offices, DTP centres, printing presses, software development companies, engineering colleges, and so on. The new version of the OS has been developed using the Wayland system instead of the xorg window mechanism currently used in operating systems in schools.

A customised version of the popular FOSS OS Ubuntu, the new OS suite includes applications such as GCompris, Tux Paint, PictoBlox, Traffic game, Waste challenge, Omnitux, EDU Activate, PhET, GeoGebra, Libre Office package, Colour Paint, Scratch, and Krita.

Given that artificial intelligence (AI) has been included in the ICT textbook for Class VII from this year, the KITE GNU Linux 22.04 includes tools to understand the basics of concepts related to AI, machine learning, computer vision, and more.

The new OS also features elaborate systems for Malayalam computing, ebook reader, desktop publishing software, graphics and image editing software, sound recording and video editing tools, 3D animation packages, screen recording and broadcast tools, integrated development environment for programming, database servers and applications, and desktop version of mobile apps.

KITE has equipped schools with laptops that utilise entirely free software, replacing the previously licensed software used for courses in higher secondary schools and National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) job roles in vocational higher secondary in the public education sector. This resulted in savings of ₹3,000 crore from two lakh computers.

“KITE will provide training to all school IT coordinators in installing the new OS in all computers in schools,” KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said. The new OS suite can be downloaded for free from the download link on the KITE website www.kite.kerala.gov.in from Friday.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will launch the new OS suite at the inaugural session of Little KITEs State camp at KITE’s regional resource centre in Ernakulam at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.