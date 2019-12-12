KITE completes hi-tech projects

The Hi-tech School project for secondary schools and the Hi-tech Lab project for primary schools, being implemented by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) as part of the government’s Public Education Rejuvenation Mission, are nearly complete.

As many as 45,000 classrooms in 4,752 schools have been made completely hi-tech as part of the first project that was inaugurated in January 2018. The second project, under which hi-tech labs have been set-up in 9,941 lower primary and upper primary schools, has also been completed.

As part of both the projects, 1,16,259 laptops, 97,655 USB speakers, 67,194 projectors, 41,811 mounting kits, 23,098 screens, 4,545 43-inch LED televisions, 4,611 multi-function printers, 4,578 DSLR cameras, and 4,720 full HD webcams have been installed in government and aided schools in the State having Classes 1 to 12. A sum of ₹536 crore has been spent from KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) for these projects till date.

Malappuram tops the districts with the highest number of equipment deployed to schools (17,959 laptops and 9,571 projectors).

Among government schools, GG VHSS, Feroke, Kozhikode, district has received the most equipment (68 laptops and 54 projectors). In the aided school sector, PKM HSS, Edarikode, Malappuram, received the maximum ICT equipment (126 laptops and 111 projectors).

Training for teachers

As part of the hi-tech project, all teachers have been provided with specific ICT training. The Samagra resource portal has been equipped for effective classroom transactions using the hi-tech facilities provided in classrooms. The ICT activities of Little KITEs IT clubs set up in 2,060 schools ensure optimum use of hi-tech facilities in the schools.

“We have made arrangements for completing the special IT audit in schools by January 2020 and facilitate the declaration of State-level completion of the projects,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said.

The complete list of ICT equipment provided to schools has been made available on sametham.kite.kerala.gov.in