KITE brings out digital literacy training module

March 31, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has released a digital literacy training module to equip people to use digital equipment and get hands-on Internet experience to achieve complete digital literacy in the State.

The 10-hour training (two hours each for five days) will have five sections – smartphone facilities, Internet world, online money transactions, social media, and email services.

KITE has also developed a detailed presentation with 264 slides and short videos highlighting practical models that can be used along with the training module.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty published the training module by handing over a copy to M.V. Govindan, CPI(M) State unit secretary and MLA from Taliparamba constituency where the scheme is being implemented first.

K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, and K.C. Harikrishnan, chairman of the constituency’s education committee, were among those present.

The module contents have been developed in such a way that even those with limited knowledge of technology can understand it.

The first section ‘smartphone facilities’ starts with basics such as setting an alarm, activating Internet, installing apps on smartphones along with preparation of notes in different languages. It includes voice typing, screen locking, and ways to avoid unnecessary applications.

The second section titled ‘Internet world’ starts with introduction of different search options for finding required information. It covers voice search, image search, and Wikipedia along with usage of DigiLocker.

‘Online money transactions’, the third section, deals with empowering learners to undertake money transactions online. Learners will not only get to know about secure UPI apps but will also receive hands-on experience of activities such as online payment of electricity bill. This section also emphasises critical aspects of online transactions such as OTP, PIN security and so on.

The fourth section – ‘changing world and social media’ – highlights the use of WhatsApp application. Here, learners are taught the privacy and security aspects while using social media in addition to cyber etiquette. This section includes content on how to identify fake news and steps to prevent them.

The last section titled ‘email for communication’ features the secure use of emails on mobile phones.

KITE prepared the detailed module from its experience last year of conducting through the Little KITEs IT clubs cyber safety training for over 4 lakh parents in 2,000 schools and that for 19.66 lakh students on preventing fake news.

Local self-government institutions, the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, and the Kudumbashree too can make use of the module for imparting digital media literacy.

“KITE is also preparing a handbook and evaluation tools for learners on completion of training. It will make arrangements in all districts to provide modules and training to trainers who will impart this massive training exercise,” said Mr. Sadath in a statement.