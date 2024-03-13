ADVERTISEMENT

Kite beach park opened at Hosdurg in Kasaragod

March 13, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The park includes amenities such as children’s playground, food court, disabled-friendly toilets, seating areas, selfie points, and a souvenir shop

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works and Tourism Department P.A. Mohamed Riyas virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Kite Beach Park at Hosdurg beach in Kasaragod on March 12 (Tuesday).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the park will attract more tourists and give a boost to the local tourism sector.

The Kite Beach Park, built by the Tourism department at a cost of ₹1.25 crore, includes amenities such as children’s playground, food court, disabled-friendly toilets, seating areas, selfie points, and a souvenir shop. The project was completed by the District Tourism Promotion Council in collaboration with the District Nirmithi Kendra.

The Minister highlighted the government’s commitment in enhancing tourism infrastructure in the State. He underscored the importance of initiatives like the Bekal Village Tourism Project at Kolavayal, Ajanur gram panchayat, which is expected to fuel development in the region upon completion.

E. Chandrasekaran, MLA, presided over the event. E.P. Rajamohan, General Manager of Nirmiti Kendra, presented a detailed report on the project’s implementation.

