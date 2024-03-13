GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kite beach park opened at Hosdurg in Kasaragod

The park includes amenities such as children’s playground, food court, disabled-friendly toilets, seating areas, selfie points, and a souvenir shop

March 13, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works and Tourism Department P.A. Mohamed Riyas virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Kite Beach Park at Hosdurg beach in Kasaragod on March 12 (Tuesday).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the park will attract more tourists and give a boost to the local tourism sector.

The Kite Beach Park, built by the Tourism department at a cost of ₹1.25 crore, includes amenities such as children’s playground, food court, disabled-friendly toilets, seating areas, selfie points, and a souvenir shop. The project was completed by the District Tourism Promotion Council in collaboration with the District Nirmithi Kendra.

The Minister highlighted the government’s commitment in enhancing tourism infrastructure in the State. He underscored the importance of initiatives like the Bekal Village Tourism Project at Kolavayal, Ajanur gram panchayat, which is expected to fuel development in the region upon completion.

E. Chandrasekaran, MLA, presided over the event. E.P. Rajamohan, General Manager of Nirmiti Kendra, presented a detailed report on the project’s implementation.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / beaches / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.