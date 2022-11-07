Kitchen garden in all schools under mid-day meal scheme by Nov. 30: Minister

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 07, 2022 00:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchen gardens should be set up in available space in all schools coming under the mid-day meal scheme so as to make pesticide-free vegetables available on the lunch menu, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

At a recent meeting of 163 mid-day meal officers and 14 supervisors, the Minister directed them to ensure that kitchen gardens were coming up in all schools by November 30.

Another objective of setting up the kitchen gardens, with the support of the Agriculture Department, was to teach children to make farming a part of their life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students in nearly 2,200 schools were being provided breakfast under the supervision of local bodies and school parent-teacher associations. Mid-day meal officers and supervisors should take the lead to expand the breakfast initiative to more schools, he said.

The government, he said, had taken steps for microbiological/chemical examination of food samples from all schools under the mid-day scheme in NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories)-accredited laboratories and testing drinking water in Kerala Water Authority’s laboratories. Water tanks and well should be examined without fail during inspections in schools.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister said the government was considering providing 100gm peanut candy once a week to children coming under the scheme in Wayanad and Idukki districts and tribal areas of Palakkad district using the scheme’s flexi fund this academic year.

All cooking staff under the scheme would be provided training this year with the assistance of the State Food Craft Institute.

Any complaints related to school operations in distribution of mid-day meals should be considered without delay. Schools that implement the scheme well should be lauded and strict action taken against those that are guilty of lapses, Mr. Sivankutty said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app