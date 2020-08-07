Kitchen bins to be distributed free of cost

At a time when the city is facing the twin threats of monsoon-time vector diseases and COVID-19, the city Corporation is all set to step up its waste management-at-source activities by popularising kitchen bins. Mayor K. Sreekumar said that kitchen bins that cost ₹1,800 each would be provided free of cost to households to promote waste treatment at source.

Mr. Sreekumar said that the dumping of unsegregated biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste in public spaces can lead to the spread of vector diseases. During this pandemic period, the kitchen bin is a more practical method to dispose of waste as it reduces interactions with waste collectors, keeping these workers safe too.

For technical support in setting up and maintaining kitchen bins, Haritha Karma Senas have been appointed in all wards. A green technician for every 300 houses has also been appointed. The service providers will collect the non biodegradable waste as per the Corporation's collection calendar, from households which have installed kitchen bins.

Those who need kitchen bins can apply through residents' association representatives, health inspector office, through the Smart Trivandrum mobile application. For more details, contact - 9447308048 , 7012211314 , 8891966649