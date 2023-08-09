Kissing of feet: man held

August 09, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The police have arrested the third accused in the case of a youth made to touch the feet of a goon and kiss it last month.

The accused was identified as Shameer, aka ‘Choriyan’ Shameer, 29, of Nehru Junction.

The incident occurred in the Thumba police station limits on July 16. The youth, hailing from the Scheduled Castes, was reportedly summoned by the accused to Karimanal Junction around 10 p.m. that night on the pretext of returning the latter’s mobile phone. The youth was then threatened and forced to touch the feet of one of the accused and kiss it.

The police had registered a case in this connection, and a special investigation team led by the Cyber City Assistant Commissioner of Police arrested Shameer.