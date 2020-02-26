Kisan Sabha to intensify stir against Centre

PATHANAMTHITTA

26 February 2020 23:13 IST

Protest against ‘anti-farmer policies’ of the govt.

The All India Kisan Sabha annual State meet that concluded at Adoor on Wednesday decided to intensify the agitation against the anti-farmer policies of the Union government.

The meeting also maintained that the LDF government in the State that raised objections against the Centre’s anti-farmer policies was the only hope for the people. The Centre that allotted flood-relief of ₹5,908.54 crore to seven States in 2019 consciously excluded Kerala from the list of beneficiary States, disregarding the floods that wreaked havoc in northern Kerala, the meeting alleged. The Union government had even cut the State’s credit limit, besides leaving the State’s share of GST worth ₹3,000 crore in arrears, the Kisan Sabha alleged. The meeting alleged that the State was yet to receive the Centre’s contribution worth ₹1,035 crore for procuring paddy.

New office-bearers

J.Venugopalan Nair was elected State president of the Kisan Sabha and V.Chamunni its State secretary.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting also elected a 93-member State council for the Kisan Sabha.