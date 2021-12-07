Kerala

Kisan Expo to be held in city

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) is organising Kisan Expo 2021 in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India.

The expo will feature exhibits on agriculture, farm tourism, dairy and poultry industry. Seminars, product launches, presentations, and discussions on various topics will be conducted during the event. For more details, dial 9947733339/ 9995139933 or visit www.kisanexpo.in


