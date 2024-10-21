ADVERTISEMENT

Kisan Congress national vice-chairman Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi passes away

Published - October 21, 2024 04:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Born to T.K. Varghese Vaidyan, one of the founding leaders of the Communist party in Kerala, and Saramma Varghese, Kalpakavadi chose a different political path from his father by joining the Kerala Students Union, the student wing of the Congress, during his student days

The Hindu Bureau

Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi, Kisan Congress national vice-chairman and former Kerala State president of Karshaka Congress, passed away on Sunday (October 20, 2024) night. He was 70.

ADVERTISEMENT

He breathed his last at a private hospital at Thiruvalla where he had been undergoing treatment for the past few days. His body will be cremated at Valiya Chudukkad crematorium on Tuesday at 4.30 p.m. and his ashes will be interred in the family tomb at Thevalakkara in Kollam.

The body will be kept at his residence at Thottappally on Tuesday morning for the public to pay homage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born to T.K. Varghese Vaidyan, one of the founding leaders of the Communist party in Kerala, and Saramma Varghese, Mr. Kalpakavadi chose a different political path from his father by joining the Kerala Students Union KSU), the student wing of the Congress, during his student days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He became the State treasurer of Karshaka Congress in 1980. Over the years, he held various positions within the organisation, eventually becoming its State president in 2005, a position he held until 2022. Earlier this year (2024), he was appointed vice-chairman of Kisan Congress.

In 2021, Mr. Kalpakavadi contested Rajya Sabha polls as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate but was defeated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US