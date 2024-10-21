GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kisan Congress national vice-chairman Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi passes away

Born to T.K. Varghese Vaidyan, one of the founding leaders of the Communist party in Kerala, and Saramma Varghese, Kalpakavadi chose a different political path from his father by joining the Kerala Students Union, the student wing of the Congress, during his student days

Published - October 21, 2024 04:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi

Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi, Kisan Congress national vice-chairman and former Kerala State president of Karshaka Congress, passed away on Sunday (October 20, 2024) night. He was 70.

He breathed his last at a private hospital at Thiruvalla where he had been undergoing treatment for the past few days. His body will be cremated at Valiya Chudukkad crematorium on Tuesday at 4.30 p.m. and his ashes will be interred in the family tomb at Thevalakkara in Kollam.

The body will be kept at his residence at Thottappally on Tuesday morning for the public to pay homage.

Born to T.K. Varghese Vaidyan, one of the founding leaders of the Communist party in Kerala, and Saramma Varghese, Mr. Kalpakavadi chose a different political path from his father by joining the Kerala Students Union KSU), the student wing of the Congress, during his student days.

He became the State treasurer of Karshaka Congress in 1980. Over the years, he held various positions within the organisation, eventually becoming its State president in 2005, a position he held until 2022. Earlier this year (2024), he was appointed vice-chairman of Kisan Congress.

In 2021, Mr. Kalpakavadi contested Rajya Sabha polls as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate but was defeated.

Published - October 21, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.