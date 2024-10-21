Kisan Congress national vice-chairman Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi passes away

Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi, Kisan Congress national vice-chairman and former Kerala State president of Karshaka Congress, passed away on Sunday (October 20, 2024) night. He was 70.

He breathed his last at a private hospital at Thiruvalla where he had been undergoing treatment for the past few days. His body will be cremated at Valiya Chudukkad crematorium on Tuesday at 4.30 p.m. and his ashes will be interred in the family tomb at Thevalakkara in Kollam.

The body will be kept at his residence at Thottappally on Tuesday morning for the public to pay homage.

Born to T.K. Varghese Vaidyan, one of the founding leaders of the Communist party in Kerala, and Saramma Varghese, Mr. Kalpakavadi chose a different political path from his father by joining the Kerala Students Union KSU), the student wing of the Congress, during his student days.

He became the State treasurer of Karshaka Congress in 1980. Over the years, he held various positions within the organisation, eventually becoming its State president in 2005, a position he held until 2022. Earlier this year (2024), he was appointed vice-chairman of Kisan Congress.

In 2021, Mr. Kalpakavadi contested Rajya Sabha polls as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate but was defeated.