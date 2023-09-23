ADVERTISEMENT

KIRTADS to set up tribal museum in Wayanad

September 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Institute for Research, Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS) will set up a tribal museum in Wayanad to showcase the history of tribal freedom fighters from the district.

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will lay the foundation stone for the museum at 10.30 a.m. on Monday in the Sugandhagiri cardamom project area near Lakkidi in the district. It is one of the largest resettlement projects in Asia launched exclusively to rehabilitate bonded tribal people in Wayanad by the end of 1970.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will preside over the function, while Port Minster Ahammad Devarkovil will be the chief guest.

The museum will be set up at a cost of ₹16.66 crore with financial aid from Central and State governments. It will come up on 20 acres owned by the Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission (TRDM). There is also a plan to develop the museum into a deemed university.

