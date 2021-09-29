‘Kireedom’ bridge to be part of model tourism project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Scenes of the 1989 Mohanlal film Kireedom were shot here

The ‘Kireedom’ bridge across the Punchakkari canal in Kalliyoor grama panchayat in the capital, named so after some scenes of the 1989 Mohanlal-starrer Kireedom were shot here, is set to be the centre-piece of a model tourism project.

Announcing the project on the World Tourism Day on Monday, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, who is also the MLA of the Nemom constituency in which the bridge is located, said that the entire area had many things to offer to the tourists.

“The area around the Vellayani lake is beautiful with green spaces and a variety of birds.

It can be turned into an interesting tourism destination with boating and facilities to provide the local cuisine for the tourists. The Kireedom bridge became almost as important as the major characters in the movie, with some of the key scenes being shot in this location,” said Mr. Sivankutty in his Facebook post.

The bride, which has been in a sorry state, has witnessed many plans for renovation over the past decade. In 2014, the State Human Rights Commission had ordered the State government to repair it.

The same year, the film’s crew had gathered at the bridge to mark its 25th anniversary.

A new bridge was constructed parallel to it, but the old one was retained because of its popularity.