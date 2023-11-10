HamberMenu
Kiran Narayan to become District Police Chief of Thiruvananthapuram Rural

November 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 Kiran Narayan has been appointed the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural). She is currently the principal of the Police Training College. She replaces D. Shilpa who has been transferred as District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural).

